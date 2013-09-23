Laudrup: Michu's Swansea future uncertain

The Spaniard scored the first goal in Swansea's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday - his third in as many games and fifth overall this term - before Nathan Dyer clinched the points for the Welsh outfit.

Michu was strongly linked with a departure from the Liberty Stadium during the close-season, with his 18 goals in 35 Premier League appearances in his debut season in England having reportedly piqued the interest of several clubs.

And, though the former Rayo Vallecano forward resisted a move to stay in south Wales, Laudrup has conceded he could wish to leave eventually.

"The most important thing in all this is what the player wants," he said.

"Michu wants to stay. He wanted to stay after his first season because he wanted to take part in the second year with Europe and everything.

"What happens in the future? I don't know but I think it's so important what the player wants and I don't think Michu had any doubts whatsoever that he wanted to stay here this season, but then what happens next year no one knows."

Laudrup had no hesitation in lauding the 27-year-old's all-round ability, however, following another excellent display against Palace.

"I don't look at him as just a goalscorer because for me he's not even a centre forward," he continued.

"He's an offensive midfielder who can score goals and can play as a forward, so I don't have that picture of if he hasn't scored for three games it's a problem.

"He's a very, very important player because he scores goals and sometimes he makes those runs where you think he's wasting energy but he's doing it for the rest of the team to follow."