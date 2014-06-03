Laudrup rules out moving to 'smaller clubs'

The Dane was relieved of his duties at the Liberty Stadium in February, despite leading Swansea to a first major trophy less than a year earlier, and has since been replaced by Garry Monk.

While admitting he had been in negotiations over a return to club management, Laudrup believes there is no benefit in going to a team of a similar stature to his previous employers.

"I've had conversations with clubs in England and Spain – and now I will try very carefully not to sound or seem arrogant, because I'm not – but they are clubs at a level where I have been," he told Danish newspaper Politiken.

"I've tried the smaller clubs in the two major leagues, Getafe and Mallorca in Spain and Swansea in the Premier League, so I see no reason to repeat it.

"That leaves me with two options - to wait for an offer from a bigger club or say yes to any of the offers that have come from clubs outside Europe.

"I would rather have a job where I can look up in the table, not downwards."

Laudrup also ruled out a move to France, where big-spending Monaco are currently on the hunt for a new boss, owing to his inability to speak the language.

"I have received offers from French clubs, also recently, but I nicely said no thanks," he added.

"I cannot speak the language well enough and I will not depend on interpreters and risk misunderstandings in the daily work - that I have experienced in Moscow (with Spartak).

"So no, I'm not going to France."