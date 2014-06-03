Laudrup rules out moving to 'smaller clubs'
Former Swansea City manager Michael Laudrup says he no longer has the desire to coach "smaller clubs" in Europe's top leagues.
The Dane was relieved of his duties at the Liberty Stadium in February, despite leading Swansea to a first major trophy less than a year earlier, and has since been replaced by Garry Monk.
While admitting he had been in negotiations over a return to club management, Laudrup believes there is no benefit in going to a team of a similar stature to his previous employers.
"I've had conversations with clubs in England and Spain – and now I will try very carefully not to sound or seem arrogant, because I'm not – but they are clubs at a level where I have been," he told Danish newspaper Politiken.
"I've tried the smaller clubs in the two major leagues, Getafe and Mallorca in Spain and Swansea in the Premier League, so I see no reason to repeat it.
"That leaves me with two options - to wait for an offer from a bigger club or say yes to any of the offers that have come from clubs outside Europe.
"I would rather have a job where I can look up in the table, not downwards."
Laudrup also ruled out a move to France, where big-spending Monaco are currently on the hunt for a new boss, owing to his inability to speak the language.
"I have received offers from French clubs, also recently, but I nicely said no thanks," he added.
"I cannot speak the language well enough and I will not depend on interpreters and risk misunderstandings in the daily work - that I have experienced in Moscow (with Spartak).
"So no, I'm not going to France."
