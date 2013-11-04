Laudrup: Swansea aiding Bony development

Bony - who signed from Dutch side Vitesse in July for a fee in the region of £12m - was left on the bench for Swansea's 1-0 defeat in the South Wales derby at Cardiff City on Sunday.

The Ivory Coast international was brought on by Laudrup midway through the second half, and came close to netting an equaliser as he shot wide from close range.

Bony has started just four games in the Premier League this season, but Laudrup feels Swansea are doing the right thing for the development of their club-record signing.

"We all know when you have a huge price tag on your shoulders there's always a lot more pressure on you, a lot more expectation," Laudrup said.

"He didn't have a proper pre-season; after we signed him he had to stay away for the work permit. He started playing, in some games he did well, especially in the European games.

"We want him to be at his best, we're here to help him and that's why we're doing extra things with him because we want him at his best and I think he understands that.

"Maybe in some games he is not there, of course everybody wants to play always, but what we're doing is trying to put him up to his best condition, so we can see the best of Wilfried.

"He's coming from the Dutch league to the Premier League; it's a huge step and that's why we're trying to help him."

Bony has scored seven goals in all competitions for Swansea this season.