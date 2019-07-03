Arsenal braced for Ligue 1 bid for defender – report
By Greg Lea
Bordeaux want to bring Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny back to Ligue 1, write L'Equipe.
The Frenchman left his homeland in 2010 when he joined the Gunners from Lorient.
The centre-back has since made 353 appearances for Arsenal, winning back-to-back FA Cups in 2014 and 2015.
However, his future is now in doubt with Bordeaux making his signing a priority this summer.
Manager Paulo Sousa wants to add some experience to his backline after last term's bottom-half finish.
Koscielny is said to be interested in Bordeaux's project and could ask Arsenal to leave a year before his contract expires.
READ MORE
Project Youth 2.0: Why Arsenal's problems can be solved from within
Why 2019/20 will spell the end for the Premier League top six as we know it
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.