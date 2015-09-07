Lavezzi: This is my last year at PSG

Ezequiel Lavezzi has made it clear that he has entered his last season at Paris Saint-Germain as he appears to have no intention of renewing his existing contract with the Ligue 1 champions.

The Argentina international's deal is due to expire at the end of the season and he is determined to end his time at the Parc des Princes on a high.

"I think that this will be my last year with Paris Saint-Germain and I want to end it in the best way possible," the 30-year-old told Telefoot.

"I could have left this summer, but I wanted to stay because I believe in this team.

"I have had some difficulties to get into the team, but the competition for places motivates me. Some important players have arrived and the team is even stronger than last year.

"I am very pleased with the arrival of Angel Di Maria. It is always good to see old friends. He is a great player and I hope he will adapt as soon as possible."

The versatile attacker joined PSG from Napoli in 2012 and has since made over 100 appearances in all competitions for the French giants, winning three Ligue 1 titles in the process.