Lavezzi remains upbeat despite Copa-ending injury

Argentina forward Ezequiel Lavezzi remains in positive spirits despite suffering an injury that has ruled him out of the Copa America Centenario final.

Lavezzi scored the first goal of the night in Houston as Argentina sealed their spot in back-to-back Copa finals with a 4-0 win over hosts United States on Tuesday.

However, Lavezzi's game was cut short midway through the second half after falling over the advertising hoardings when attempting to jump up for a header.

The Heibei Fortune China man landed awkwardly on his left elbow and suffered a radial fracture, which will require surgery in the coming days.

Speaking about the injury, Lavezzi said via his official Instagram page: "Hello everyone! I want to thank you for your concern. It was very nice to receive so many warm messages.

"Like the medical team stated, I had a fracture-dislocation on my left elbow and will have surgery.

"I won't be able to play the final, but will be there to support my team-mates! Let's go, Argentina!"

Argentina will be looking to end their 23-year wait for a major trophy in the Copa final, where they will face either defending champions Chile or Colombia.