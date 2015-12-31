Law, Lee honoured with CBEs

Manchester football greats Denis Law and Francis Lee have been awarded CBEs in this year's New Year Honours list.

Law famously formed part of Manchester United's 'Holy Trinity' when he played alongside Bobby Charlton and George Best, helping the club win league titles in 1965 and 1967, as well as a FA Cup triumph in 1963 in a United career which spanned 11 years and produced 237 goals.

He won the European Footballer of the Year Award in 1964 and was part of United's first European Cup-winning squad in 1968, although he missed the 4-1 final win against Benfica at Wembley through injury.

Law, 75, would famously go on to play for United's rivals Manchester City, featuring alongside his fellow CBE awardee Lee in the 1973-74 season.

Since retiring, Law has been a fund-raiser for Cancer Research UK, having recovered from prostate cancer in 2003.

The Scot scored a back-heel goal against United on the final day of the season as his former team were sent into the Second Division.

Lee, 71, played for City from 1967-1974, helping the club secure the league title in 1968.

The City great also helped the club to a 1969 FA Cup win, as well as League Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup triumphs in 1970.