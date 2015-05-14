Lawless facing action after betting on over 500 matches

A Scottish Premiership footballer has landed himself in hot water for betting on 513 matches over a near two-and-a-half-year period.

Partick Thistle winger Steven Lawless is likely to face a ban due to his regular gambling.

Lawless is accused of betting on 225 matches alone this season.

His indiscretion is the fourth such to hit Scottish football in recent years

Rangers goalkeeper Steve Simonsen was given a one-match ban earlier this year for betting on 55 matches over a two-year period, while his Ibrox team-mate Ian Black was suspended for three games for placing 160 wagers in seven years while playing.

Last year, Ayr United midfielder Michael Moffat was given a six-match ban for betting on six of his own team's games, a sanction later reduced to four games.