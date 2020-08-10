Lawrence Shankland is Dundee United doubt for Hibs clash due to ankle injury

Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland remains a doubt for Tuesday’s visit of Hibernian after missing the victory over Motherwell with an ankle injury.

Manager Micky Mellon said: “He had an injection on Sunday. That will take 48 hours to see if it’s been successful or not and then we will adjust from there.”

Full-back Liam Smith is struggling with a knock picked up at Fir Park and could be out for a couple of weeks while winger Paul McMullan remains out following a hernia operation.

Hibernian boss Jack Ross has no new injury concerns for his Scottish Premiership leaders.

Midfielder Stevie Mallan is still struggling after having a setback with his knee injury, while winger Drey Wright has picked up a thigh strain.

Youngster Sean Mackie is still short on fitness following ankle surgery, while Adam Jackson is unlikely to feature either.