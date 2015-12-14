Lazio 1 Sampdoria 1: Berisha blows it

Substitute goalkeeper Etrit Berisha cost Lazio a valuable victory as Stefano Pioli's men were held to a 1-1 draw by Sampdoria

Berisha rushed off his line in stoppage time, conceding a free-kick from which Ervin Zukanovic scored a dramatic late winner on Monday.

Both teams came into the match having not won in their last six Serie A matches and Lazio were unable to convert their first-half dominance into goalscoring opportunities.

Alessandro Matri looked to have halted the hosts' dismal run and eased the pressure on coach Pioli when he headed home in the 78th minute.

Lazio were forced into a change between the posts four minutes later when keeper Federico Marchetti left the field injured, Berisha coming on in his place.

But the Albanian's cameo proved to be an ill-fated one, as his foul on Luis Muriel gave Zukanovic the chance to steal a share of the spoils - his effort deflected in off Felipe Anderson.