Lazio defender De Vrij to undergo surgery

Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij faces a spell on the sidelines as he prepares to go under the knife to correct a knee issue.

De Vrij, 23, has been plagued by a long-standing knee problem and the Netherlands international will be operated on next week, Lazio confirmed on Friday.

Speaking to Lazio Style Radio, chief medic Stefano Salvatori said: "Today we met Stefan de Vrij and the Dutch defender will undergo surgery next week.

"We will soon confirm where the operation will take place. Unfortunately, this decision was necessary.

"The time taken to recover will be quite long."

De Vrij has only appeared in two Serie A matches this season, while he played in both Champions League matches against Bayer Leverkusen.