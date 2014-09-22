Lazio's Gentiletti ruled out for six months

Gentiletti - a new recruit after winning the Copa Libertadores with Argentina's San Lorenzo last month - injured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during Lazio's 1-0 Serie A loss to Genoa on Sunday.

Lazio's worst fears were confirmed post-game, with the club confirming the 29-year-old will "undergo surgery in the coming days".

After missing Lazio's opening league fixture against Milan, Gentiletti started back-to-back matches against Cesena and Genoa.

Argentinian midfielder Lucas Biglia (foot) and Serbian utility Dusan Basta (hand) also sustained injuries on Sunday.

Lazio announced both players will undergo further tests.