Le Graet hopeful Deschamps will stay beyond 2018

French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet is hopeful France coach Didier Deschamps will remain in the role beyond 2018.

Deschamps was appointed as Laurent Blanc's successor in 2012 and has generally impressed in his time as boss, leading France on an impressive run to the quarter-finals of the 2014 World Cup that was ended by eventual winners Germany.

France have beaten the likes of Spain, Portugal and Germany since the World Cup and the Euro 2016 hosts are second favourites behind Joachim Low's world champions to lift the trophy.

Former Chelsea midfielder Deschamps - whose contract with France expires in 2018 - has been linked with the managerial role at Stamford Bridge, although Italy coach Antonio Conte is said to be close to agreeing a deal to take over after Euro 2016.

And asked about the issue by L'Equipe, Le Graet joked: "I have talked to him about it and he doesn't know how to spell Chelsea!

"More seriously, I extended his contract to avoid speculation on his future ahead of the competition.

"Afterwards, it will be his choice. I hope he stays until 2018, and even beyond.

"He has a contract. We will not throw him out of the window. I would like him to lead us at a second World Cup."