A-League active fans end boycott

Active fan groups from all 10 A-League clubs have confirmed they have ended their boycott of matches after reaching an in-principle agreement with Football Federation Australia (FFA).

A couple of changes to the fan-banning processes were agreed upon at a four-hour meeting in Sydney on Wednesday.

They included changing of banning notices to become "intention to ban" notices, as well as fans then having an opportunity to view evidence being relied on for any proposed ban.

FFA has agreed to implement the changes by no later than February 19 next year, with fan groups from all 10 clubs expressing their pleasure in joint statements released on Thursday.

"The minimum requirements of those systems have been agreed to, with the finer details to be finalised shortly," the statement read.

"There has also been an unequivocal commitment by the FFA to defend football and its fans."

But fan groups made it clear they will hold FFA to account if they believe the in-principle agreement is not ratified.

It means that the A-League's atmosphere should be back to its regular high levels this weekend.

Headlining round 10 is a top-of-the-table clash between Western Sydney Wanderers and Melbourne Victory at what will be a jam-packed Pirtek Stadium on Saturday.