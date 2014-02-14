A-League: Adelaide United 2 Central Coast 0

Adelaide were impressive throughout and displayed their title credentials in a fine win, secured by goals from Marcelo Carrusca and Fabio Ferreira.

The hosts went close through Bernie Ibini and Brue Djite - on his 100th A-League appearance for Adelaide - and finally took the lead just after the half-hour through Carrusca.

The Argentine winger displayed neat reactions to control Osama Malik's deflected effort and prod the ball past Central Coast goalkeeper Liam Reddy.

Matthew Simon hit the post twice in quick succession and was made to rue those misses as Adelaide doubled their advantage before the interval.

A sweeping counter-attack from the hosts tore Central Coast to shreds and it was left to Ferreira to slot home his sixth of the season.

Adelaide continued to dominate in the second half, but were unable to add to their tally, young winger Awe Mabil seeing a goal harshly ruled out for offside.