A-League: Brisbane Roar 2 Central Coast 1

The Mariners took a 1-0 lead into half time thanks to a Mile Sterjovski penalty, despite Brisbane controlling the majority of possession, but after the break the Roar threw everything at the visitors and eventually broke them down with goals from Henrique and Besart Berisha.

A Berisha miss sparked the game's opener, as an air-shot from Shane Stefanutto's cross allowed Central Coast to break quickly down the other and Sterjovski, despite a heavy first touch, managed to draw a foul from home goalkeeper Michael Theo as he went past him and earn his side a penalty.

Theo was yellow carded and the striker duly dispatched the penalty to give his side the lead.

Brisbane almost evened the score seconds after the half-time break when Dimitri Petratos somehow missed a close-range header from a perfect Broich cross.

The equalising goal eventually came, with Broich instigating the move with a smart run before the ball found substitute Henrique, who finished with precision into the far corner.

Berisha, who struggled for the majority of the game, found the winner with his seventh league goal of the campaign, latching onto another Broich pass in the 90th minute and firing home.

The win sees the Roar take an imposing seven-point lead at the top of the A-League table.