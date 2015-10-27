League Cup 'the most important in the world' - Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has described the League Cup as "the most important in the world" for Liverpool as he looks for his first win in charge of the club.

Liverpool were held by Tottenham at White Hart Lane before back-to-back home draws with Sion in the Europa League and Southampton in the Premier League last week, meaning Klopp is still waiting for his opening victory.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss says he will make some changes for Wednesday's game against AFC Bournemouth but insists he will not prioritise league or European committments over a win in the tournament.

"It's a very, very important game but I know we have a lot of games in the legs so we have to change," he said.

"Of course we have to change the team a little bit [for Bournemouth] but I don't know how many yet.

"I make the changes not because this tournament isn't important for me. I make changes because I want to win the game.

"These players have skills to make goals but in the decisive moments we don't make the right choices."

"It's the most important cup in the world because it's the game we have to play tomorrow."

Klopp, who confirmed Daniel Sturridge is not yet fit to return, says he is eager to give Liverpool academy products a chance in the first team but insists he will not rush their development.

"I don't think it's possible to bring through players just because they are local," he said. "We have to learn, we have to give these players enough time for improvement.

"I spoke for a long time with the chief of our academy. It is a reason why I'm here [developing players]. We all want the same, to be successful. But maybe I'm more patient than other people."

Cameron Brannagan signed a new two-year contract with Liverpool on Monday and Klopp believes he is a bright prospect for the future.

"He's a great young guy. He has everything you need for a footballer. He's really a talent," he added.