League Cup Preview: Leicester v Man City

Nigel Pearson's side have slipped to third in the Championship following a run of three league games without a win, and entertain a team who have scored an incredible 47 goals in 16 Premier League outings this term.

The firepower at Manuel Pellegrini's disposal is perhaps best illustrated by the fact City have scored nine goals in their last two matches, against Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday and UEFA Champions League holders Bayern Munich last week.

City have also scored seven across two League Cup ties this season, following up a 5-0 hammering of Wigan Athletic with a 2-0 away win at Newcastle United to book their quarter-final at the King Power Stadium.

Pellegrini has used the League Cup as an opportunity to rest some of his star players, with the likes of Sergio Aguero - who has scored 13 top-flight goals this term - and Samir Nasri yet to feature in the tournament.

Such is the strength of the Chilean's squad, that policy simply means other international stars such as Edin Dzeko - a scorer against both Wigan and Newcastle - and Stevan Jovetic have been given a chance to shine.

Leicester, who have overcome Wycombe Wanderers, Carlisle United, Derby County and Fulham to reach the last eight, can take some heart from City's away form.

Pellegrini's men have managed 11 wins and 50 goals from 12 games at the Etihad Stadium this season, their sole defeat coming at the hands of Bayern.

Yet they have been beaten in four out of 12 away fixtures in all competitions - losing to Cardiff City, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Sunderland - while also being held to draws by Stoke City and Southampton.

The last time the clubs met at the King Power in January 2011, Leicester held City to a 2-2 draw in an FA Cup third-round tie before the Premier League giants ran out 4-2 victors in the replay.