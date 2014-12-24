A-League: Koren tips Melbourne City to build

City have won consecutive games in the A-League, including last week's last-minute 1-0 triumph over archrivals Melbourne Victory, with Koren making his debut off the bench after missing the first 10 rounds due to a calf injury.

While Koren is unlikely to start against Glory on Friday, the former Slovenia captain is expected to play some part in the match and he thinks City can build on their current momentum against the men from Western Australia.

"I'm expecting much more to come," he said.

"I came here to help the club and help the young players. Hopefully I can do the job for the club."

Last week's derby triumph took City into the A-League's top six and although silverware still seems unlikely for the club this season, Koren wants to achieve big things during his two-year contract.

"When I first had contact with Melbourne City, I was really happy about what they wanted to achieve in the future," the 34-year-old attacking midfielder said.

"We need to go step by step but I'd like to help the team grow to become one of the biggest clubs in Australia."

City face a big test at home in round 12 with Perth six points clear at the top of the table and without a defeat in the league since October 26.

The Glory destroyed Central Coast Mariners 4-1 last week to register their third straight league win, although Perth did lose the FFA Cup final 1-0 to Adelaide United on December 16.

In the other match on Friday, Sydney FC will host Adelaide on the back of news veteran defender Sasa Ognenovski will miss the rest of the campaign.

Nerve damage in his thigh will keep Ognenovski on the sidelines until next season with the 35-year-old joining Corey Gameiro, Ali Abbas and Nick Carle as long-term injury victims.

Both Sydney and Adelaide will enter their contest in poor form, with both having lost last week.

Fifth-placed Sydney have not won in four games, while third-placed Adelaide have lost three matches in the league in the same period.

Western Sydney Wanderers will return from the Club World Cup this week but their travelling will not end there as they face Wellington Phoenix away on Sunday.

The Wanderers are bottom of the pile but have two games in hand on most of the competition due to their AFC Champions League and Club World Cup commitments throughout the campaign, while Wellington are flying on a four-game unbeaten run, which has taken them up to fourth.

On Saturday, second-placed Victory will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season against Newcastle Jets, while Central Coast Mariners will welcome Brisbane Roar to Gosford.