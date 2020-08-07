League One and League Two clubs vote in favour of squad salary caps

Clubs in League One and Two have voted in favour of squad salary caps, the English Football League has announced.

The cap will be set at £2.5million in League One and £1.5m in League Two and has been introduced with immediate effect, the EFL said.

A statement from the EFL read: “The decision follows extensive and comprehensive consultation with all clubs in respect of addressing sustainability and wage inflation issues across the EFL which were initiated prior to the suspension of football in March following the Covid-19 outbreak and have continued during the course of the summer.”

Players’ union the Professional Footballers’ Association has expressed concerns about the proposals as they are drafted, and has called for further consultation and clarity around the objectives for introducing a cap.