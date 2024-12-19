League One clash set to make history, with immersive reality experience

League One games rarely grab the attention in the same ways that Premier League matches do, but that looks set to change.

For the first time in English Football League history, a League One game is set to be televised live on CBS Sports and COSM in the United States.

COSM is an immersive entertainment venue in Los Angeles and Dallas that provides supporters with a shared reality of the game. Premier League matches are often shown, but this is the first time a League One game will be shown.

League One clash between Birmingham and Wrexham set to make history

Wrexham owners Reynolds and McElhenney (Image credit: Alamy)

Birmingham City are set to travel to the Racehorse Ground to take on Wrexham on January 23, with the game kicking off at 8pm on a Thursday night and being shown on CBS Sports and COSM in the US.

Earlier this year, Wrexham and Birmingham were hoping to fulfil one of this season’s fixtures in the United States, in order to build on their growing fan bases, but the EFL stopped that from happening.

Stansfield scored in September (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wrexham are owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, while NFL star Tom Brady has a stake in Birmingham.

The game could have a huge bearing on the promotion race in League One, too. Wycombe currently top the table, while Birmingham are second in the other automatic promotion spot. Wrexham are third, breathing down the necks of the top two.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are still six league games between now and their clash in mid-January, though, with plenty of changes set to happen.

Birmingham won 3-1 earlier in the season when the pair met at St Andrew’s.

In FourFourTwo’s view, it’s staggering to see a League One game draw such attention in the US, regardless of who their owners are. This can only be a positive.