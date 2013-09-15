League One: Coventry 2 Gillingham 1

Steven Pressley's men have already cancelled out the 10-point deduction for going into administration and climbed out of the bottom four after beating Gillingham.

Coventry showed their resilience yet again after Cody McDonald cancelled out Leon Clarke's fifth league goal of the campaign as Franck Moussa netted the winner with seven minutes remaining.

While Callum Wilson took the plaudit for his brace in last Sunday's 2-0 win over Colchester, strike partner Clarke continued his impressive start to 2013-14 by breaking the deadlock after two minutes,

Clarke confidently converted a cross from Cyrus Christie to hand Pressley’s side a dream start only for former Coventry striker McDonald to equalise from 12 yards eight minutes later.

Moussa rammed home a Clarke goal-bound header late on as Coventry continued to climb the League One table.