League One: Coventry 2 Walsall 1

The forward returned during a drab goalless draw with Shrewsbury on Sunday having spent 10 weeks on the sidelines with a dislocated shoulder.

And he was back to his best against Walsall, racing clear of the visitors' back four and firing past Richard O'Donnell in the 22nd minute for his 16th of the campaign.

O'Donnell kept his side in the game on the stroke of half-time, though, when denying a certain own goal after Paul Downing had diverted Michael Petrasso's cross goalwards.

That save looked even more important just after the interval as Walsall levelled. Goalkeeper Joe Murphy had produced a fine double save to deny Malvind Benning and Febian Brandy, yet could do nothing as the former poked home the third attempt for a first senior goal.

Yet Coventry hit back impressively and, after seeing an effort hit the woodwork and another cleared off the line, sealed the points when Nathan Delfouneso fired home off the underside of the bar following a fine run from Petrasso.

The result moves City into the top half, while the visitors missed the chance to close the gap on sixth-placed Peterborough United, which remains at five points.