League One Preview: Brentford host Robins

Brentford chalked up their 10th consecutive home win when they beat Gillingham 2-1 on Friday to return to the top of League One.

Mark Warburton has carried on where Uwe Rosler left off since taking over as manager and the London club have won 14 of their last 16 games in the third tier to stay firmly in the hunt for automatic promotion.

Warburton's side are two points clear of Leyton Orient, who have a game in hand, and four better off than third-placed Wolves.

Bristol City lost 3-1 at Wolves on Saturday and are facing a battle to avoid a second successive relegation as they languish second-bottom of the table.

Orient should be refreshed after a weekend off and Russell Slade's men go in search of a fourth league win in a row when they host Coventry City on Tuesday.

Coventry were given an FA Cup lesson at Arsenal on Friday after losing 4-0, but still harbour play-off aspirations despite starting the season with a 10-point deduction.

Third-placed Wolves face a tricky trip to Oldham Athletic, who secured a dramatic 5-4 victory over Peterborough United on Saturday

The Lancashire side trailed 3-0 at half-time and 4-1 with just over 20 minutes remaining, but refused to be beaten and scored twice right at the death to stun Darren Ferguson's side.

Peterborough have an opportunity to put that disappointment behind them at Bramall Lane on Wednesday when they face a Sheffield United side that drew with Fulham in the FA Cup on Sunday, despite being reduced to 10 men.

Preston North End held Championship side Nottingham Forest to a goalless draw in the FA Cup on Friday and Simon Grayson's side turn their attention back to the league on Tuesday when they travel to Bradford City.

Walsall hammered Notts County 5-1 at the weekend and so Swindon Town face a stern test at the Bescot Stadium on Tuesday, while fellow play-off hopefuls Rotherham United take on Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park.

Bottom side Stevenage were hammered 4-0 by Everton in the FA Cup on Saturday and could really do with responding with a win over fellow strugglers Crewe Alexandra.

Colchester United will be aiming to consign managerless Shrewsbury Town to a fifth straight defeat, while Carlisle United, who have also lost four in a row in all competitions, host MK Dons and Crawley Town travel to Port Vale.