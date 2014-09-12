League One Preview: Crewe boss eyes first win

Crewe have lost all five of their league games so far this term, with their only victory coming in the League Cup against Barnsley in August, and prop up the table.

Davis considers the clash with Vale, who have suffered four successive defeats in all competitions, as an opportunity for his side to turn things around.

Speaking to The Stoke Sentinel, Davis stated: "When you have been on a losing run you are looking to the next game to put it right, and there is nothing better than a derby game to put fire in bellies and get everyone going.

"They will be thinking just the same as us, of course. Whether I'd use the phrase 'do-or-die', I'm not sure. But it's certainly a very, very important game."

In contrast to Crewe, league leaders Peterborough United welcome Shaun Derry's Notts County to London Road having won five out of six league fixtures.

Peterborough are the division's top scorers with 12 goals, five of those having come from in-form forward Kyle Vassell.

Second-placed Bristol City - one of only two unbeaten sides in the league - will do battle with Doncaster Rovers at Ashton Gate.

The other side yet to lose are Preston North End and they travel to the Midlands to face a Walsall outfit still seeking a first victory of the campaign.

Fleetwood Town and MK Dons, the teams in third and fourth, are also on the road for games at Barnsley and Crawley Town respectively.

Coventry City, meanwhile, will play a second game in eight days at the Ricoh Arena against Yeovil Town, having made an emotional return to their home stadium last Friday for a 1-0 victory over Gillingham.

Another of the struggling sides, Scunthorpe United, face a challenging trip to sixth-placed Chesterfield, while second-bottom Colchester United tackle Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road.

Nigel Clough's Sheffield United, who have steadied the ship after starting the season with back-to-back losses, host Rochdale, scorers of seven goals without reply in their last two matches.

Bradford City are at home to Swindon Town and Gillingham visit Oldham Athletic in Saturday's other fixtures.