League One Preview: Dons and Swindon resume chase

Steve Cotterill's side moved four points clear at the summit on Tuesday after a 3-1 win over Port Vale, while the two sides immediately behind them suffered defeat.

A trip to Scunthorpe United gives Swindon the chance to bounce back this weekend, although Mark Cooper's men are not having a great time of it on the road of late.

Tuesday's 2-1 loss at Oldham Athletic was their second successive defeat away from home.

MK Dons have begun to stutter in recent weeks with just one win in their last four league matches and ending that run will not be easy against a Gillingham side who are six unbeaten in all competitions.

However, defender Lee Hodson insists confidence remains high within the Dons squad despite their recent blip.

"There will be a reaction," he told the club's official website. "We haven't lost that many games this season and the best teams will bounce back when they do.

"It's a big three points up for grabs for us and although it's going to be another tough game, we're going to have to go there with confidence."

Leaders Bristol City are sure to be primed and ready to take advantage of any further slip-ups from their rivals when they host Sheffield United, a side they have only beaten twice in the last 10 meetings.

Play-off hopefuls United have turned their full attentions to the league after their domestic cup exploits ended last month, and they need to act quickly given they only occupy a top-six spot on goal difference.

Chesterfield are their nearest challengers and they host bottom club Leyton Orient on Saturday, while ninth-placed Fleetwood Town travel to a resurgent Crewe Alexandra.

The bottom four in League One are starting to become cut adrift, with Coventry City four points above the drop zone in 20th place.

They are not in action this weekend, though, placing even more emphasis on Colchester United's trip to Oldham, and Yeovil Town's clash with Doncaster Rovers.

Crawley Town are also fighting to stay in the league and will be keen to bounce back from their 5-0 hammering at the hands of Doncaster when they entertain Barnsley.

Elsewhere, Port Vale travel to Walsall and Peterborough United entertain Rochdale.