League One Preview: Humes eyes winning U's start

Humes stepped up from his role as academy boss to take charge of the League One side after Joe Dunne departed by mutual consent on Monday.

The 48-year-old former Ipswich Town and Wrexham defender has never been employed in a managerial role, but has been charged with the task of guiding the Essex club up the table after a dismal start to the season.

Colchester have picked up just one point from their first five league matches and Humes is eager to put that right ahead of the clash at the Bescot Stadium against a Walsall side who are also awaiting their first league victory.

He said: "We need to keep them in the right frame of mind to go and perform on Saturday.

"It's a case of building the confidence and the belief of the players - they are good players and their performances are good.

"It's still early in the season. There's only been one point on the board but I think the performances have warranted more than that.

"On the positive side, at least the team is playing to a decent standard."

Walsall have scored only three goals in the league this season and will see the visit of Colchester as an opportunity to get up and running.

Peterborough United have had no such problems as they sit on top of the table courtesy of four wins from their first five games.

Darren Ferguson's side were knocked out of the Football League Trophy by Leyton Orient in midweek, but returning to the Championship will be their priority this season.

Port Vale are the visitors to London Road on Saturday and Peterborough head into that game looking for a third consecutive league victory, with recent signing Luke James in line to make his League One debut after coming off the bench to score against Orient.

Fleetwood Town also suffered a defeat in the Football League Trophy at the hands of Morecambe on Tuesday, but remain unbeaten in their first season in League One ahead of the trip to Oldham Athletic.

Bradford City host Yeovil Town, Bristol City entertain Scunthorpe United and Rochdale travel to Crawley Town in the other games to be played on Saturday, while Coventry City and Gillingham lock horns on Friday.

The clashes between Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers, Leyton Orient and Preston North End and Sheffield United against MK Dons have been postponed due to international call-ups.