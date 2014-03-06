League One Preview: Shrews take on Robins

After a dire run of six defeats in eight matches that led to the departure of ex-boss Graham Turner in January, Shrewsbury have enjoyed improved results under the stewardship of Mike Jackson, with just one defeat in their last five games.

Shrewsbury remain third from bottom and deep in the relegation mire, some three points adrift of this weekend's opponents City, who are currently 20th.

Victory by a three-goal margin would see Jackson's men climb above Steve Cotterill's side in the standings and potentially out of the bottom four, depending on Crewe Alexandra's result at play-off chasing Peterborough United.

Two places above Peterborough sit Preston North End in fourth, with the Deepdale outfit unbeaten in nine League One outings ahead of their trip to Lancashire rivals Oldham Athletic.

Another derby - this time concerning two teams in the promotion race - takes place at eighth-placed Walsall, with table-topping Wolves visiting their Midlands neighbours on the back of a seven-match winning streak, in which they have conceded just once.

Third-placed Brentford host mid-table Bradford City, while joint-leaders Leyton Orient travel to rock-bottom Notts County - who have lost six out of their last seven league games, conceding 22 goals in the process.

Elsewhere, Swindon Town entertain MK Dons with the two teams five and six points adrift of the top six respectively, while Port Vale welcome Carlisle United to Vale Park.

At the wrong end of the table, second-bottom Stevenage host Tranmere Rovers and Colchester United, a point above the bottom four after Tuesday's goalless draw with Rotherham United, welcome Coventry City.

Meanwhile, Gillingham, who have lost four of their previous five league games, host a Crawley Town outfit who are undefeated in their last seven.