League One Preview: Smith wary of Wembley

Smith's men take on league leaders Bristol City in the Football League Trophy final a week on Sunday in what will be their first appearance at the home of English football.

The Midlands club took seven points from nine games after confirming the place in the showpiece, but have since lost four of their last six in the league, leaving them six points off the play-off places.

Walsall host fourth-placed MK Dons on Saturday in a game that will likely prove crucial to any hope of returning to the national stadium for a play-off final.

"There can be a subconscious part of taking your eye off it [the league]," Smith told BBC WM 95.6. "We certainly haven't meant to do that by any means.

"For me, football's about winning things. You don't very often get a chance to win a trophy and this is our best chance of getting to Wembley and winning a competition.

"Our form over the month hasn't been great, yet we're only six points off it.

"We won't give up on it and it only takes two wins in this league - you win two and you're on the cusp of the play-offs."

Bristol City - 13 points clear at the top - will look to continue their apparent procession to the title against Gillingham, while Preston North End can further cement their grip on second place with victory over Crewe Alexandra.

Play-off chasers Doncaster Rovers welcome a Peterborough United team content to stick with caretaker manager Dave Robertson, who has won three straight matches since the departure of Darren Ferguson.

Third-placed Swindon Town visit Port Vale as they bid to maintain their promotion charge, while Sheffield United will be out to arrest a recent slide in form at Scunthorpe United.

At the other end of the table, the bottom four all play each other as Leyton Orient face Yeovil Town and Crawley Town travel to Colchester United.

Elsewhere, Tony Mowbray will be eyeing his first win as Coventry City boss at Chesterfield, Notts County host Bradford City, Oldham Athletic take on in-form Barnsley and Fleetwood Town meet Rochdale.