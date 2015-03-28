League One Wrap: County denied victory late on

The duo took temporary charge of the League One club following Shaun Derry's exit this week and came within four minutes of claiming maximum points.

Gary Jones and Balint Bajner turned the game on its head following Theo Robinson's early opener, only for captain Niall Canavan to salvage a draw for the visitors with a late header.

County stay outside the bottom four by virtue of goal difference, although Crawley Town's relegation fears worsened as they were beaten 2-1 by Gillingham to end a run of three straight wins in the league.

Jermaine McGlashan struck nine minutes from time to decide the game after Izale McLeod had cancelled out Bradley Dack's opener.

Results elsewhere also failed to go the way of Dean Saunders' side.

Coventry City and Crewe Alexandra both picked up wins on the road, 1-0 and 2-1 at Peterborough United and Sheffield United respectively, while Leyton Orient came from a goal down to see off 10-man Port Vale 3-1.

Following goalkeeper Chris Neal's dismissal early in the second half, a penalty from Dave Mooney and a strike from Dean Cox, as well as a Neill Collins own goal, saw Orient close to within a point of safety.

Bottom side Yeovil Town are winless in four after their 2-1 loss at Rochdale, while leaders Bristol City needed a late Joe Bryan equaliser to secure a point from a 2-2 draw against in-form Barnsley.

Jabo Ibehre and Josh Scowen looked to have set Lee Johnson's men on their way to three points, only for Bryan's long-range strike to find its way past Joseph Wildsmith six minutes from time.

The result sees Barnsley slip out of the play-off spots, while fellow promotion hopefuls Chesterfield and Bradford City both bolstered their respective chances.

Billy Clarke's brace was enough to see off Oldham Athletic 2-0 at Valley Parade, while Sam Hird's late winner against Walsall gave Chesterfield a 1-0 victory that keeps them on course to break into the top six.