League One Wrap: Mixed day for new bosses

Robert Page has been in caretaker charge of Port Vale since Micky Adams resigned from his position in late September, but celebrated being handed the reins on a permanent basis with a 2-1 win at Colchester United.

Mark Marshall opened the scoring in the 56th minute with a right-footed effort into the bottom-left corner, before Colin Daniel made it a quickfire double four minutes later.

Freddie Sears reduced the deficit for Colchester 12 minutes before the end, but it proved to be a mere consolation as Vale climbed above their opponents to 12th - the Essex club dropping to 18th.

Mauro Milanese also made his bow in the Leyton Orient dugout having made the switch from sporting director to replace Russell Slade this week, but saw his side concede a last-gasp equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Coventry City.

Jim O'Brien's 35th-minute effort put the visitors in front at Brisbane Road, before Scott Cuthbert and Jay Simpson turned the scoreline on its head.

Milanese looked destined to begin his tenure with three points, but O'Brien popped up again in the first minute of stoppage time to deny the Italian a dream start.

Bristol City extended their lead at the summit to five points with a 1-0 home victory over Oldham Athletic - Kieran Agard netting the winner shortly before the hour mark to end the visitors' 13-game unbeaten run.

Steve Cotterill's men benefited from Rochdale's 3-0 win, which ended second-placed Preston North End's eight-match winning streak.

The result sees Rochdale climb to fourth - a point off MK Dons, who came from behind to edge a 2-1 result against fellow high-flyers Swindon Town.

Notts County lost ground by suffering an unexpected 2-1 home defeat to Walsall and are now part of a group of five clubs tied on 26 points, along with Rochdale, Swindon, Peterborough United and Sheffield United.

Like Notts County, Peterborough and Sheffield United were both on the receiving end of shock home results - the former losing 2-1 to Scunthorpe United, while the latter were beaten 1-0 by Barnsley.

Crewe Alexandra returned to the foot of the table despite a 1-1 draw at Crawley Town, while Yeovil Town shared the spoils in a goalless affair at Chesterfield.

Elsewhere, Fleetwood Town remain in the top half following a 1-0 victory over Gillinham, and Doncaster Rovers picked up a 2-1 win at Bradford City.