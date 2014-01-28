League One Wrap: Top three all record wins

Leaders Brentford triumphed 3-1 at home to Bristol City to stretch their incredible unbeaten league run to 17 matches, a sequence of results that dates back to their last defeat on October 12.

An Aden Flint own goal put the hosts ahead as early as the ninth minute, but the struggling visitors were level three minutes later through Karleigh Osborne.

Parity lasted just 14 minutes as Alan Judge put Brentford in front for a second time before Marcello Trotta doubled the advantage three minutes before half-time.

The result leaves Brentford two points clear of Orient, who enjoyed a 2-0 home success over Coventry City thanks to goals from Dean Cox in the 57th minute and Dave Mooney nine minutes from time.

Wolves are two points further back in third following their 3-0 win at Oldham Athletic.

Kevin McDonald opened the scoring for Kenny Jackett's side five minutes after the break and further goals from Michael Jacobs and James Henry in the final two minutes sealed a third consecutive win.

Bradford City's Kyle Bennett and Preston North End's Neil Kilkenny were both sent off for violent conduct midway through the first half of the goalless draw at Valley Parade, while fifth-placed Rotherham United won 2-1 at Tranmere Rovers.

Alex Revell scored a goal in each half for Steve Evans' side, while Andy Robinson's 90th-minute strike for the hosts was just a consolation as Rotherham made it 10 points from the past four games.

Sixth-placed Walsall were held 1-1 at home by Swindon Town while Lee Miller, Brad Potts and David Amoo were all on target as Carlisle United beat MK Dons 3-0 at home.

Elsewhere, the games between Colchester United and Shrewsbury Town, Port Vale and Crawley Town and Stevenage and Crewe Alexandra were all postponed due to waterlogged pitches.