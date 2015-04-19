A-League: Perth Glory 3 Melbourne City 1

Maclaren put Glory ahead just before half-time before City midfielder Aaron Mooy brilliantly curled a free-kick past the seemingly impenetrable Danny Vukovic to equalise in the 52nd minute.

But Maclaren stepped up with two more goals as Glory took advantage of Paulo Retre’s first-half dismissal for two bookable offences in quick succession to give their fans something to cheer about in the club’s final home game of the season.

Glory sits third on the A-League table, but will not feature in the finals series after being found guilty of breaching the salary cap last week. City will finish in fifth spot.