A-League: Respect the aim for Victory

Kevin Muscat's Victory suffered a shock loss to Sydney last week despite having a number of chances to win the game.



The Wanderers, on the other hand, will be coming off a fairly straightforward 1-0 defeat of Melbourne Heart and will do everything they can to fend off the third-placed Victory at Pirtek Stadium on Saturday.

Heart will be looking for their first win of the season to kick off round six, hosting Sydney at AAMI Park on Friday.



The Red and Whites, who have struggled for form so far this season, will go in as favourites with the bookies against Sydney, despite not winning a game since round 22 last season.

On the upside for the Heart, the last match they won was against Frank Farina's Sydney; 3-1 at AAMI Park in February.

Sydney will be coming into this game with confidence after their surprise 3-2 win over Victory in round five.



By contrast, John Aloisi's Heart team never looked likely against the Wanderers, despite having a raft of goal-scoring chances of their own.



Perth Glory takes on Adelaide United on Saturday at nib Stadium in Perth and will be hoping to get revenge for their 3-1 loss to the Reds in the opening round.



The Glory will go into this game as solid favourites with an undefeated record at home so far this season against an Adelaide side that lost to a previously winless Newcastle Jets last weekend.



Perth will be without their star striker Shane Smeltz, however, who is on duty with New Zealand's national team for their two-legged World Cup play-off with Mexico.



League leader Brisbane Roar should have no trouble against the Newcastle Jets on Sunday evening at Hunter Stadium in Newcastle.



The Jets will be hoping home ground advantage and the momentum from their unlikely 2-1 win against Adelaide United last week will work in their favour in a tough assignment against the Roar.



Newcastle have now scored four goals from their last two games after going the first three rounds of the season goalless.



Brisbane will be in high spirits after coming off a 1-0 away win last weekend against the Mariners.