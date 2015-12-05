A-League Review: Nichols stunner sends Wanderers top after Wellington beat Victory

A wonder-strike from Mitch Nichols sent Western Sydney Wanderers to the top of the A-League with a memorable victory as they edged Brisbane Roar 2-1 at Pirtek Stadium.

Mark Bridge tapped home from Romeo Castelen's deflected cross after a swift Wanderers counter-attack in the 29th minute but Jamie Maclaren ensured it was all square at the break when his effort looped home off home captain Nikolai Topor-Stanley.

The match remained deadlocked until the 79th minute, when Nichols received the ball with his back to goal, turned Hack Hingert and curled a sublime strike into the top corner.

Tony Popovic's side move to the top of the table outright after nearest challengers Melbourne Victory suffered a 2-0 defeat at Wellington Phoenix.

First-half goals from Roy Krishna and Roly Bonevacia gave Wellington the edge over the reigning champions, whose second-half rally went unrewarded.