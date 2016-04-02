A-League Review: Record-breaking Djite fires Adelaide top, Victory seal top-six berth

Adelaide United ensured there will be a dramatic climax to the A-League regular season as they moved back to the top of the table with a 2-0 victory of Sydney FC.

A Bruce Djite double put Guillermo Amor's side back above Western Sydney Wanderers, Melbourne City and Brisbane Roar with one game to play, although the latter two can usurp them with victories on Sunday.

Following a cagey start at Allianz Stadium, Djite struck twice in 19 minutes to become the club's all-time leading scorer, the 29-year-old ensuring four sides will compete for the Premier's Plate ahead of the finals series.

26' | With that goal, is now 's all-time leading goal scorer! April 2, 2016

Sydney will not be in the end-of-season finals, though, after their hopes were dashed prior to kick-off, as Melbourne Victory sealed sixth place with a 4-1 win over Wellington Phoenix.

Besart Berisha's exquisite backheel put Melbourne ahead before Oliver Bozanic doubled their advantage after 19 minutes.

Berisha's day ended early as he was sent off for kicking out at Andrew Durante, but it did not affect Victory's progress, as Kosta Barbarouses made it 3-0 just before the hour, shortly after Albert Riera had been shown his second yellow card for the hosts.

Wellington pulled one back through Roly Bonevacia but missed the chance to set up a grandstand finish when Michael McGlinchey blazed a penalty wide with four minutes to play.

And Melbourne substitute George Howard made him pay with a stoppage time tap in that sealed victory and a top-six place for Kevin Muscat's side.

Game over in NZ. We've secured our Finals Series berth with a 4-1 win over . Come on! April 2, 2016

"I’m very, very pleased," said Muscat afterwards. "To perform the way we did, I thought was exceptional.

"From a tactical point of view and the way Wellington set up, I thought we pressed them and suffocated them and made them play in their own half which was creating chances for us, which was very pleasing."