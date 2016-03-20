A-League Review: Victory held, Glory win again

Melbourne Victory have been held to a 1-1 draw by the Newcastle Jets in the A-League on Sunday.

Awful defending led to Ryan Kitto opening the scoring for the Jets at AAMI Park as they took an unlikely lead.

But the game turned six minutes before half-time when Jets defender Daniel Mullen was controversially sent off as he picked up a second yellow card.

Victory had to wait until the 57th minute to find an equaliser through Besart Berisha, who finished well but appeared to be offside.

Kosta Barbarouses hit the crossbar with a cross-cum-shot, but Kevin Muscat's men had to settle for a point.

Victory remain sixth – three points clear of Sydney FC – while the Jets are still seven points adrift of the last finals spot.

Perth Glory continued to close the gap on the top four after a well-deserved 2-1 win over the Wellington Phoenix at Westpac Stadium.

Andy Keogh tucked away a Richard Garcia cross in the 36th minute before Diego Castro doubled the lead in the second half.

Tom Doyle scored in additional time for the Phoenix with a fine left-footed finish from the edge of the area, but it was too late for the hosts.

Glory, who have won eight of their past nine, are just three points behind fourth-placed Adelaide United, while the Phoenix remain second-bottom.