League Two: Morecambe 2 Dagenham 3

Howell scored virtually from the kick-off to net the club's fastest league strike as Dagenham extended their unbeaten run to five matches and opened up breathing space above the League Two relegation zone.

Howell's early strike was wiped out midway through first half when Andrew Fleming latched on to a deflection to score his second of the season, but Dagenham raised the tempo again after the break to take the points.

First, Ayo Obileye capitalised on a defensive mix-up to put them back in front before, four minutes later, veteran striker Jamie Cureton netted a third.

Morecambe were given brief hope in injury time when substitute Jack Redshaw found the back of the net from a tight angle, but it was too little, too late.