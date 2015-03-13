League Two: Newport 1 Cheltenham 1
Newport County missed an opportunity to move into the League Two play-off places as they were held to a 1-1 draw with struggling Cheltenham Town on Friday.
Victory would have seen Jimmy Dack's men move above Plymouth Argyle into seventh spot, but they were unable to see off a Cheltenham side battling to stay in the Football League.
It could have worse for the Welsh side, who had to come from behind to secure a point after a defensive mix-up gifted Wes Burns an opening goal after only 13 minutes at Rodney Parade.
Miles Storey equalised by heading home Ryan Jackson's inviting cross seven minutes before half-time, but Newport were unable to force a winner and are now without a win in three matches.
A point for Cheltenham leaves them two points better off than second-bottom Tranmere Rovers, who travel to Northampton Town on Saturday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.