League Two Preview: Home comforts for Newport

The Welsh club have been blighted by postponements since the turn of the year, playing just two league matches at Rodney Parade in 2014 as the United Kingdom has been battered by rain and high winds.

Tuesday's 3-2 victory over Oxford United marked a welcome return to their own ground after six of their previous seven home games had fallen victim to the weather.

Justin Edinburgh's side, who ended Oxford's unbeaten record away from home, are eighth in the table, while Cheltenham have slipped to 16th following a seven-game winless run.

Chesterfield booked a trip to Wembley in midweek, beating Fleetwood Town in the Football League Trophy northern area final, but the league leaders cannot afford to be distracted as they head to Wycombe Wanderers.

The gap from top to sixth is just six points and Chesterfield face a Wycombe side battling for points at the other end of the table.

Torquay United, who welcome Accrington Stanley this weekend, occupy a spot in the relegation zone but are only two points behind Wycombe.

Rock-bottom Northampton Town will seek just their fourth home league win of the campaign when Hartlepool United visit, and 21st-placed Bury head to AFC Wimbledon eyeing only their third victory on the road.

In Friday's only game, struggling Bristol Rovers host play-off hopefuls Burton Albion as the home side seek revenge for November's 1-0 loss at the Pirelli Stadium.

Elsewhere in England's fourth tier this weekend, Dagenham and Redbridge welcome Plymouth Argyle, Rochdale head to Exeter City, Mansfield Town host Fleetwood Town, Scunthorpe United take on Portsmouth, York City entertain Southend United, and Morecambe tackle Oxford.