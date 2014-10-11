League Two Wrap: Cambridge thrash Oxford

Richard Money's Cambridge were the day's biggest winners as they demolished struggling rivals Oxford 5-1 at the Abbey Stadium in the early kick-off.

Despite Danny Hylton giving Oxford the lead early on, Cambridge dominated from that point and equalised through the impressive Kwesi Appiah's sublime volley in the 41st minute.

Appiah then put his side ahead four minutes later, lofting the ball delicately over Oxford goalkeeper Ryan Clarke, before Ryan Donaldson and Tom Elliot extended the lead after half-time.

Robbie Simpson added a fifth in the 89th minute, as Oxford slipped into the relegation zone.

At the other end of the table, Wycombe are now unbeaten in seven games thanks to a 3-1 success at Morecambe in a full-blooded encounter at the Globe Arena.

Sam Wood's superb long-range volley gave the visitors the advantage 10 minutes in, with Paul Hayes adding a second soon afterwards.

Morecambe pulled one back through Andrew Fleming on the stroke of half-time, but their hopes were dealt a blow when Jamie Devitt was sent off following an off-the-ball incident with Peter Murphy.

Joe Jacobson's free-kick after 72 minutes wrapped up the points for the new leaders.

Wycombe displaced Bury at the summit, with in-form Adebayo Akinfenwa's quickfire brace helping AFC Wimbledon to a 3-2 victory at The Cherry Red Records Stadium.

Matt Tubbs' 53rd-minute finish meant that goals from Danny Mayor and Ryan Lowe were not enough to salvage a point for the visitors.

Luton Town continued their impressive start to life back in the Football League, beating Phil Brown's Southend United 2-0 at home – their fourth consecutive win.

First-half strikes from Alex Lawless and Mark Cullen were enough to condemn Brown's promotion hopefuls to their second consecutive loss.

Meanwhile, Carlisle United secured their third win in a row, comfortably dispatching Stevenage Borough 3-0 in Cumbria, with the visitors naming 55-year-old goalkeeping coach Dave Beasant on the bench.

And Hartlepool United moved off the bottom with a 2-1 win at Exeter City, with Michael Woods and Charlie Wyke grabbing the goals for the strugglers.

York City are now without a win in six following a 3-1 loss at Newport County, while Dagenham and Redbridge substitute Ade Yusuff's brace secured a 2-1 success away at Accrington Stanley.

Tranmere Rovers are now bottom after a 1-0 loss to Plymouth Argyle at Prenton Park, Shrewsbury Town overcame Cheltenham Town 3-1 at the New Meadow and Alex Macdonald's late free-kick fired Burton Albion to victory over Northampton Town.

Portsmouth and Mansfield Town played out a 1-1 draw in the day's other game.