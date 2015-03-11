A-League: Victory lose Geria for Wanderers trip

Fourth-placed Victory drew 1-1 with leaders Perth Glory on Saturday, the stalemate allowing Wellington Phoenix and Sydney FC to leapfrog them in the standings.

Victory coach Kevin Muscat said Jason Geria (soreness) and Kosta Barbarouses (back) are among his injured contingent, with Geria ruled out for the Wanderers clash and Barbarouses in doubt.

Geria is likely to be replaced by one of Leigh Broxham or Scott Galloway, Muscat revealed.

"Jason's struggling a bit... that tackle he copped is going to keep him out of the game," Muscat said.

"It's unfortunate for him because he played very, very well [against Perth].

"Broxie can fill in there, but Scotty's coming along really well so he's another option for us."

Wide attacker Barbarouses did not train on Wednesday and the New Zealand international could yet join Geria in being left behind when Victory travel to Parramatta.

"He's struggling a little bit as well, he's got a little bit of a complaint coming from his back," Muscat said.

"We're hopeful that he'll be fine but again, no risks will be taken."

Wanderers, though, will have their own issues with player welfare, as the squad has to back up inside 48 hours following a clash with Melbourne City on Wednesday.

Saturday night's fixture sees the top two go head-to-head, with Glory hosting the Wellington Phoenix.

Perth are winless in seven, drawing their past four.

On Thursday, slumping Adelaide United will look to get back to winning ways against the Central Coast Mariners.

The Reds have lost two in succession to slip to fifth, while the Mariners won their first match since the sacking of Phil Moss - with caretaker coach Tony Walmsley overseeing a 1-0 win over City.

City, one point behind sixth-placed Brisbane Roar, will play two matches in four days - their midweek Wanderers trip followed by a hosting of the Newcastle Jets.

Red-hot Sydney FC, unbeaten in eight and winners in five of their past six, welcome the Roar to the Harbour City on Sunday.