A-League: Western Sydney 0 Central Coast 0

The AFC Champions League winners have been unable to translate their continental form into domestic action this term, and their top-flight struggles continued at the Pirtek Stadium on Wednesday.

Central Coast Mariners made the trip to Parramatta having not won since the opening day of the season, so it was not entirely surprising that two teams low on confidence played out a tense, goalless draw.

Western Sydney began the game on the front foot, but it took until just before half-time for the hosts to have their first real attempt on goal.

Tomi Juric picked up a loose ball and ran at the heart of the Mariners' backline, but the striker failed to beat keeper Liam Reddy.

Iacopa La Rocca was next to test Reddy in the 54th minute, before the stopper was again called into action soon after.

The Wanderers continued to press, and Juric missed a good opportunity to snatch all three points in injury time, but both sides were left to settle for a draw.