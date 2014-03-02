A-League: Western Sydney 0 Newcastle Jets 2

A goal in each half for Kew Jaliens and Adam Taggart was enough to see off a limp Wanderers outfit who looked jaded after their third match in a week.

The Jets came to attack and were purposeful in their play, demonstrating a surprising level of confidence for a side who had been struggling to find form.

It was just the club's second win from their last 10 matches but it moved the Jets back within two points of the top six with six games remaining.

The defeat for the Wanderers means Tony Popovic's side remain seven points behind league leaders Brisbane, who now appear certain to finish with the minor premiership.

But a lot of the focus of the match came off the pitch with the Wanderers' vocal support group the Red and Black Bloc remaining mute for the entire 90 minutes.

Members of the RBB decided to stage a silent protest as a result of sanctions imposed by club management after a number of flares were let off in Wednesday's Asian Champions League clash against Ulsan.

It made for a rather flat atmosphere, which translated onto the pitch in a drab first half, with Jaliens worsening the mood of the home faithful by heading home Andrew Hoole's cross eight minutes before the interval.

Taggart wrapped up the points for the visitors midway through the second half, converting his 10th of the campaign with a powerful strike that deflected off Matthew Spiranovic and past goalkeeper Ante Covic.