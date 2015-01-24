A-League Wrap: Adelaide, Sydney rack up the goals
Adelaide United and Sydney resumed their A-League season in style with thumping wins over Newcastle Jets and Central Coast Mariners.
Australia's top flight got back under way on Saturday following its three-week break for the Asian Cup, with Josep Gombau's Adelaide thumping the Jets 7-0 at Coopers Stadium to move up to second in the table.
The Jets were given a warning of Adelaide's attacking intent when Bruce Djite opened the scoring after just two minutes.
A double from Marcelo Carrusca and Nigel Boogaard's close-range finish then put the hosts four goals to the good at half-time.
Djite added his second of the game nine minutes after the break, before Adelaide's top scorer Cirio got in on the act with a penalty.
And Cirio's fellow Spaniard Isaias completed the rout in injury time, as Adelaide closed the gap on Perth Glory to three points ahead of the A-League leaders' home game against Melbourne Victory on Sunday.
Sydney could not quite match Adelaide's goal haul, but were equally impressive in their 5-1 hammering of Central Coast Mariners in Gosford.
A brace from Marc Janko, as well as goals from Chris Naumoff, Bernie Ibini-Isei and Alex Brosque gave Sydney their biggest away win in the A-League since they beat the Victory 5-0 almost exactly a year ago.
