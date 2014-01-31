A-League Wrap: Heart continue resurgence

Prior to the turn of the year, John van't Schip's men had taken just four points from 12 league fixtures, with their last victory coming way back in February 2013.

However, since the beginning of January, Heart have won two, drawn two and lost just one of their five A-League outings - with their latest success coming courtesy of David Williams' 89th-minute winner against Sydney at AAMI Park.

Sydney appeared to be on course for their second win in Melbourne in the space of just five days, after their 5-0 hammering of the Victory last Sunday, when Corey Gameiro opened the scoring on 39 minutes.

But Argentine midfielder Jonathan Germano drew the hosts level seven minutes after the break, before Williams snatched all three points at the death to close the gap on second-bottom Wellington Phoenix to five points.

In Friday's other A-League fixture, Melbourne Victory drew 1-1 at Perth Glory.

Guilherme's 37th-minute penalty put Victory ahead, but Perth equalised early in the second half through Darvydas Sernas' first goal for the club.

The result leaves the Victory in fourth place, while Perth remain seventh.