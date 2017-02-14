Leaving unrivalled Bayern never an option for Robben

Arjen Robben claims no club would represent a step up from Bayern Munich and hopes to agree another contract extension at the Allianz Arena.

The Netherlands international, 33, last month signed a new deal with the Bundesliga champions, lasting until June 2018, to end speculation about his future.

And the former PSV, Chelsea and Real Madrid attacker has made it clear a move away was never likely.

"For me, there are not a lot of options. I am at one of the biggest clubs in the world and I am feeling very, very good. On this [Bayern] you cannot improve. There is not one club that will be a step higher," Robben told The Telegraph.

"It would be different and then you have to decide for yourself, 'do you want to make one more last step, one more last change, or are you happy?' It was quite easy because I am so happy at this club, it is a fantastic club.

"Every player - but also every ex-player from Bayern - will say that. And they will all say 'never leave the club'.

"The way I am feeling now, and with Bayern, and if it is the same next year, then I can imagine renewing my contract for another year."

Bayern have set their sights on Champions League glory this term, but Robben has warned a difficult test awaits against Arsenal in the round of 16.

"I think Arsenal have improved again compared to last year and, of course, we have faced them over the last few years and have always won or went through to the next round," he added.

"But I think this is maybe going to be the most difficult one because of their status at the moment.

"Their level has risen again. They are a threat to everybody who is in the Champions League, they can make it difficult for everyone.

"We are confident, of course, but it is going to be a 50-50 one."