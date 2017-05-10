Like LeBron, Brady and Bolt – Griezmann calls for Atletico comeback

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann tried to inspire his team ahead of their clash against city rivals Real Madrid with a video of famous comebacks.

Diego Simeone's men need a remarkable fightback at the Vicente Calderon on Wednesday, trailing the Champions League semi-final tie 3-0.

Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Madrid to their home win, and they are firm favourites to face Juventus in the decider in Cardiff on June 3.

But Griezmann tried to rally his side, pointing to comebacks by the Cleveland Cavaliers, New England Patriots and Usain Bolt, as well as one of Atletico's Madrid derby wins.

"They also called them crazy," text in the video read.

"And they did it. And if we have already done it, why can't we do it [again]?

"The only way to reach the impossible is to believe in it."

LeBron James' Cavs became the first team to overturn a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals when they beat the Golden State Warriors for the title last year.

Tom Brady's Patriots staged a comeback of their own in Super Bowl LI, coming from 28-3 down to claim a 34-28 overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons.

As for Bolt, he has repeatedly overcome slow starts to win eight Olympic gold medals, including three at Rio 2016.

In February 2015, Atletico crushed Madrid 4-0 in a LaLiga derby, and a repeat of that would complete the most incredible of comebacks.