Ledley: Robben one of world's best wingers

Joe Ledley described Arjen Robben as one of the world's top wingers after the Bayern Munich star scored twice for Netherlands in a 3-2 win against Wales

Ledley was also on the scoresheet, cancelling out Bas Dost's first international goal, but Robben's second half brace either side of Emyr Huws' goal was enough to seal victory for the Dutch.

Wales were without star players Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey through injury but Ledley insisted Chris Coleman's men put in a "good" performance with Hal Robson-Kanu and David Cotterill also missing.

"On another day we could have won here," he told BBC Sport, adding that Netherlands, who did not qualify for Euro 2016, are a good team.

Ledley said: "Robben is a quality player, world class. He could have had a hat-trick. He is one of the best wingers in the world."

The midfielder had not scored for Wales for over five years and said he was "delighted" with his goal, tucking in the rebound after Jasper Cillessen had saved Joe Allen's penalty.

He added: "We need to play a little bit better. The pitch didn’t really help with a lot of players slipping.

"We have to learn from this and move forward."