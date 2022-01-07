Trending

Lee Ashcroft commits to Dundee until summer 2023

Dundee v Rangers – Scottish Premier League – Dens Park
Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft has extended his contract until the end of next season.

The former Kilmarnock and Dunfermline centre-back has scored nine goals in 51 appearances for James McPake’s side.

The 28-year-old underwent surgery on a hamstring injury last month.

